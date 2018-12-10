Valley Humane Society-Home for the Holidays

Saturday, December 1 – Saturday, December 29

50% off adult* dog and cat adoption fees

Take home a warm and fuzzy to snuggle with this winter, and help us find a home for every animal in our adoption center by the end of the year. Everyone deserves to be home for the holidays!!

Adoptable Dogs

Adoptable Cats

*Animals 6 months of age or older qualify as adults; standard adoption criteria apply

Giving Pets as Gifts

Everyone loves a surprise…but there’s nothing worse than having to return a gift that isn’t quite right for you. May we suggest giving a VHS Gift Certificate, accompanied by toys and bedding, instead? The recipient can then take time to meet all the animals and find one that’s just the right size and color for them. VHS Gift Certificates may be purchased at our facility or ordered over the phone and mailed (snail mail only).

Mom, Dad…have the kids been “nice” enough for Santa to bring that much-coveted kitty or puppy this year? Just remember that eager elves can be casual caretakers, despite their best intentions. Be prepared to take the sleigh reins, so that Fido and Fluffy never go to bed without their milk and cookies! As part of our regular adoption criteria, VHS does strongly recommend that all adults in the household meet an animal before the adoption is completed. Also, any dogs currently in the household are required to undergo a “meet and greet” session with potential canine adoptees.