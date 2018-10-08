Valley Humane Society Foster an Animal

Valley Humane Society can only rescue as many cats and dogs as we have kennel space available. We rely on ongoing adoptions to free up that space. That’s where foster families can make a big difference. By opening up their hearts and homes, foster families help expand the walls of our center to save more lives. In addition, fostering:

Prepares dogs and cats for adoption

Provides a place for sick or injured animals to heal

Helps young animals stay healthy

Coaxes shy animals out of their shells

Offers a short-term volunteer commitment

Valley Humane Society provides everything needed to foster an animal – veterinary care, food, dishes, litter box, litter, travel carrier, collar and leash, etc. Foster families must bring their charges in for medical checkups and return them once they have reached adoptable status…and provide lots of love and attention, of course!

To become a foster, the first step is to attend a Foster Families Workshop (volunteers only need to attend 1 workshop). All members of a household responsible for care of the animal(s) must attend. Please contact Emily Scholz (escholz@valleyhumane.org) regarding the foster program.

Workshops last ~45 minutes and are hosted in the Valley Humane Society classroom (3670 Nevada Street).

Upcoming Workshops

Thursday October 11th 6:00pm – Register now!

Saturday October 13th 9:00am – Register now!

Tuesday October 23rd 6pm – Register now!