Valley Dance Theatre’s Spring Rep

Valley Dance Theatre (www.valleydancetheatre.com) will showcase the beauty and excitement of ballet with timeless favorites and modern delights at its annual repertory production, Spring Rep. Performances will take place on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bankhead Theater.

Highlighting this year’s show will be excerpts from the classic Swan Lake, a modern piece called Migration which tells the story of birds in flight, and Aaron Copeland’s Rodeo, about cowboys, their girlfriends, and the famous hoedown. Live musical accompaniment will be provided by the Valley Dance Theatre Pit Orchestra.

Tickets to Spring Rep are $30 for adults and $14 for students 17 years and younger with a 10 percent discount offered for groups of 10 or more.

Click below to purchase tickets for:

Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 7:00 pm

Sunday, May 26, 2019, at 2:00 pm

Tickets may also be purchased by phone at 925-373-6800 or in person at the theater box office, 2400 First Street, Livermore.

Box office hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 12:00 pm-6:00 p.m. and for two hours prior to show time.