Valley Dance Theatre’s Spring Rep

Valley Dance Theatre (www.valleydancetheatre.com) will showcase the beauty and excitement of ballet with timeless favorites and modern delights at its annual repertory production, Spring Rep. Performances will take place on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bankhead Theater. 

Highlighting this year’s show will be excerpts from the classic Swan Lake, a modern piece called Migration which tells the story of birds in flight, and Aaron Copeland’s Rodeo, about cowboys, their girlfriends, and the famous hoedown. Live musical accompaniment will be provided by the Valley Dance Theatre Pit Orchestra.

Tickets to Spring Rep are $30 for adults and $14 for students 17 years and younger with a 10 percent discount offered for groups of 10 or more.

 

Click below  to purchase tickets for:

Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 7:00 pm

Sunday, May 26, 2019, at 2:00 pm

 

 

Tickets may also be purchased by phone at 925-373-6800 or in person at the theater box office, 2400 First Street, Livermore.

Box office hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 12:00 pm-6:00 p.m. and for two hours prior to show time.

 

Photo caption:  Ballet dancer Anna Mount performs in excerpts of Swan Lake at Valley Dance Theatre’s Spring Rep production.  Photo by Jerwin Chua
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Livermore Teen Academy 2019 Applications Accepted The San Ramon Art & Wind Festival Chabot Space and Science Lectures and Lasers Pokémon Trading Event REGISTER NOW FOR TV30’s SUMMER CAMP 2019 Livermore Community Day at the Oakland A’s 2019-Game Time
Comments