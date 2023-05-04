Valley Dance Theatre Presents 2023 Spring Rep

Valley Dance Theatre (www.valleydancetheatre.com), the Tri-Valley’s premiere ballet company, celebrates the beauty of dance each spring with repertory pieces, both classic and contemporary. Its 2023 Spring Rep production will take place on Saturday, May 27th at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 28th at 2:00 p.m. at the Bankhead Theater. The theater is located at 2400 First Street in Livermore, Calif. Live musical accompaniment by the Valley Dance Theatre Pit Orchestra will be featured at both performances.

In May, highlights from the beloved fairytale, Sleeping Beauty, will feature the Princess Aurora, dazzling jewel fairies, Puss in Boots, and a pair of charming bluebirds, all set to Tchaikovsky’s music. Then, Saint Saëns’’ fully staged ballet, Carnival of the Animals, will offer a delightful menagerie showcasing more than 40 dancing creatures from ninja turtles and playful fossils to lions, elephants, kangaroos, and a graceful swan.

Tickets to Spring Rep are $30 for adults and $15 for students 18 years and younger. A 10 percent discount is offered for groups of 10 or more. All tickets may be purchased online at www.lvpac.org, by phone at (925) 373-6800, via email to [email protected], or in person at the theater box office located at 2400 First St., Livermore. Box office hours are Wednesday-Saturday, 12 noon-6:00 p.m. and for two hours prior to each show time.

More information about Valley Dance Theatre is available at www.valleydancetheatre.com.