101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Valley Dance Theatre Presents 2023 Spring Rep

Share
Valley Dance Theatre Presents 2023 Spring Rep
Credit: Getty Images

Valley Dance Theatre (www.valleydancetheatre.com), the Tri-Valley’s premiere ballet company, celebrates the beauty of dance each spring with repertory pieces, both classic and contemporary. Its 2023 Spring Rep production will take place on Saturday, May 27th at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 28th at 2:00 p.m. at the Bankhead Theater. The theater is located at 2400 First Street in LivermoreCalif. Live musical accompaniment by the Valley Dance Theatre Pit Orchestra will be featured at both performances.

In Mayhighlights from the beloved fairytale, Sleeping Beauty, will feature the Princess Aurora, dazzling jewel fairies, Puss in Boots, and a pair of charming bluebirds, all set to Tchaikovsky’s music. Then, Saint Saëns’’ fully staged ballet, Carnival of the Animals, will offer a delightful menagerie showcasing more than 40 dancing creatures from ninja turtles and playful fossils to lions, elephants, kangaroos, and a graceful swan.

Tickets to Spring Rep are $30 for adults and $15 for students 18 years and younger. A 10 percent discount is offered for groups of 10 or more. All tickets may be purchased online at www.lvpac.org, by phone at (925) 373-6800, via email to [email protected], or in person at the theater box office located at 2400 First St., Livermore. Box office hours are Wednesday-Saturday, 12 noon-6:00 p.m. and for two hours prior to each show time.

More information about Valley Dance Theatre is available at www.valleydancetheatre.com.

Recently Played

What Makes You BeautifulOne Direction
12:19pm
UnstoppableSia
12:10pm
You Get What You GiveNew Radicals
12:05pm
Cant Stop The FeelingJustin Timberlake
12:01pm
It Will RainBruno Mars
11:57am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

The Box Officer: The Covenant & Renfield
2

Philanthropy Thursday: Kendra Strey from Hope Hospice
3

Faith Alpher Interview: Funny, Flawed & Fabulous
4

Here's How to Stop Reaching for Your Phone as Soon as You Wake Up 
5

Philanthropy Thursday: Andrea Wilson from PPIE