Valley Concert Chorale to Perform Choral Music of American Composers, May 14

Did you know that jazz legend Dave Brubeck also wrote for singers? How about Aaron Copland? They are among several American composers who wrote beautiful choral music that will be featured on Saturday, May 14, when Valley Concert Chorale brings you “American Landscape and a Bit of Humor.” Details are as follows:
American Landscape and a Bit of Humor
Saturday, May 14, 7:30 pm
Our Savior Lutheran Church
1385 S. Livermore Avenue, Livermore
“We have a rich variety of music to present and explore,” says John Emory Bush, the chorale’s Artistic Director. “Some of the selections by these well-known American composers actually portray scenes of Americana.”
Featured in the concert is Aaron Copland’s The Promise of Living, a beautiful choral selection from the final act of his opera The Tender Land set in the rural American heartland during the Great Depression. Often performed as a separate choral anthem The Promise of Living is best known and typical of Copland’s open, slowly changing harmonies that many people consider to be the sound of American music, evoking the vast American landscape and pioneer spirit. Accompaniment for this piece will be two pianists, including VCC’s own concert pianist Daniel Glover.
Three choral pieces by Dave Brubeck are featured: Two Churches, music and lyrics both by Brubeck himself; Once When I Was Very Young, lyrics by Dave’s son Michael and John Jenney; and Autumn In Our Town, lyrics by Dave’s wife Iola, who provides a way for choirs to make the song their own. Bill Leach, VCC Board President explains.
“What’s creative and unique about this Brubeck piece is his wife Iola instructs the singers to substitute the name of their own town for her lyric of ‘New-Eng-land’, so audiences should listen for ‘Liv-er-more’.”
In addition to these and other piano and oboe accompanied pieces, the chorale will perform an acapella arrangement of the beloved American classic Shenandoah.
And have you laughed out loud lately? Irving Fine’s adaptation of Alice In Wonderland’s Lobster Quadrille and his rapid-fire Father William may do that for you.
Tickets
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. High school and college students $10 with valid student ID. Children are free.
Advance tickets may be ordered by visiting the Chorale’s website at www.valleyconcertchorale.org, or by calling the Chorale’s information number at (925) 866-4003 to order tickets.
COVID Policy: Audiences will be asked to follow current Alameda County guidelines, which may require showing proof of vaccination upon entry and wearing your mask while indoors. All singers have been vaccinated.
About Valley Concert Chorale
For over 55 years, the Valley Concert Chorale has been the Tri-Valley’s premier chorus. Under the direction of John Emory Bush, the Chorale has offered a variety of musical performances to serve the diverse musical tastes of its audiences.
Valley Concert Chorale’s mission is to engage audiences in the transforming power of music by sharing their passion and joy in live performance. They are dedicated to excellence in singing choral music of all genres, nurturing the next generation of singers, and supporting musical endeavors in the Tri-Valley community.
The all-volunteer, non-profit chorale receives financial support from grants, ticket sales, membership dues, fundraisers and donations.