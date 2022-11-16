Valley Concert Chorale 60th Anniversary Holiday Events
The Valley Concert Chorale, celebrating its 60th Anniversary as the Tri-Valley’s premier chorus, announces its holiday chorale events. Details are as follows:
Annual Sing-It-Yourself Messiah
Friday, December 2, 7:30 pm
Asbury United Methodist Church
4743 East Avenue, Livermore
Tickets $15
VCC’s “Sing-it-Yourself Messiah” is the Tri-Valley holiday tradition. The event is open to all singers of all ages in the community to join in singing Part I of Handel’s great choral masterpiece, also known as the Christmas portion of “Messiah”, which will conclude with a powerful rendition of the “Hallelujah Chorus”.
Singers are encouraged to bring their own copy of “Messiah,” though there will be some copies available to borrow. The event is also open to those who wish to listen to the performance.
Christmas Joy
Saturday, December 10, 7:30pm
First Presbyterian Church
2020 Fifth Street, Livermore
Sunday, December 11, 4:00pm
Trinity Lutheran Church
1225 Hopyard Rd., Pleasanton
Joyous music for the holiday season featuring choruses from Bach’s Magnificat in D, a choral arrangement of A’soalin made famous by singing group Peter, Paul and Mary, plus carols and a fun arrangement of Jingle Bells. As is tradition, the audience is invited to sing-along for a selection of carols.
Tickets
Tickets are $30. High school and college students $10 with valid student ID. Children are free. Advance tickets may be ordered by visiting the Chorale’s website at www.valleyconcertchorale.org, or by calling the Chorale’s information number at (925) 866-4003.
About Valley Concert Chorale
For 60 years, the Valley Concert Chorale has been the Tri-Valley’s premier chorus. Under the direction of John Emory Bush, the Chorale has offered a variety of musical performances to serve the diverse musical tastes of its audiences.