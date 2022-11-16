Valley Concert Chorale 60th Anniversary Holiday Events

The Valley Concert Chorale, celebrating its 60th Anniversary as the Tri-Valley’s premier chorus, announces its holiday chorale events. Details are as follows:

Annual Sing-It-Yourself Messiah

Friday, December 2, 7:30 pm

Asbury United Methodist Church

4743 East Avenue, Livermore

Tickets $15

VCC’s “Sing-it-Yourself Messiah” is the Tri-Valley holiday tradition. The event is open to all singers of all ages in the community to join in singing Part I of Handel’s great choral masterpiece, also known as the Christmas portion of “Messiah”, which will conclude with a powerful rendition of the “Hallelujah Chorus”.

Singers are encouraged to bring their own copy of “Messiah,” though there will be some copies available to borrow. The event is also open to those who wish to listen to the performance.

Christmas Joy

Saturday, December 10, 7:30pm

First Presbyterian Church

2020 Fifth Street, Livermore

Sunday, December 11, 4:00pm

Trinity Lutheran Church

1225 Hopyard Rd., Pleasanton

Joyous music for the holiday season featuring choruses from Bach’s Magnificat in D, a choral arrangement of A’soalin made famous by singing group Peter, Paul and Mary, plus carols and a fun arrangement of Jingle Bells. As is tradition, the audience is invited to sing-along for a selection of carols.

Tickets

Tickets are $30. High school and college students $10 with valid student ID. Children are free. Advance tickets may be ordered by visiting the Chorale’s website at www.valleyconcertchorale.org, or by calling the Chorale’s information number at (925) 866-4003.

COVID policy: Audiences will be asked to follow current Alameda County guidelines in effect at the time of the events, which may require showing proof of vaccination upon entry and wearing your mask while indoors. All singers have been vaccinated.

About Valley Concert Chorale

For 60 years, the Valley Concert Chorale has been the Tri-Valley’s premier chorus. Under the direction of John Emory Bush, the Chorale has offered a variety of musical performances to serve the diverse musical tastes of its audiences.