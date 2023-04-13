101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Valley Christian Golf Tournament

Registration for the GOLF TOURNAMENT is now LIVE! We are looking for sponsors, foursomes, and individual players (who will be put into foursomes) to register now. One person will register for the foursome and then we will ask for the foursome team members later in April to give you time to build your foursome. At checkout, please be sure to list your name, email and contact number.

If you are not available to golf that day, but would like to join us for dinner, you can purchase a Dinner Only option for $50. Donation opportunities are also available on the link above.

We look forward to this community building event each year and hope that you’ll join us. We’ll also be having a raffle for some additional fun that day, and if you have an item to donate, please click HERE. Our Raffle Coordinator will reach out with more details.

Click here to sign up for the golf tournament.

