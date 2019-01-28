Valentine Dinner & Dance
February 16th Bar Opens at 5:00 pm – Dinner at 6:00 pm
Live Music by Silent Partner
Menu
Spinach Salad with Strawberries, Candied Pecans,
Gorgonzola and Vinaigrette Dressing Smoked Tri-Tip & Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo Green Beans with Lemon, Garlic & Saute’ed
Mushrooms Dinner Rolls & Dessert
$30 per person pre-paid
$35.00 at the door
Raffle donations provided by Elk’s members and local Livermore businesses:
First Street Ale House; Garre’ Winery; Vine Cinema; Zephyr; Olive Oil
Pantry; Cattlemen’s; Las Positas Golf Course and many more.
RSVP by February 12th
Livermore-Pleasanton Elks Lodge #2117 940 Larkspur Drive, Livermore CA 94551
925-455-8829