Valentine Dinner & Dance

February 16th Bar Opens at 5:00 pm – Dinner at 6:00 pm

Live Music by Silent Partner

Menu

Spinach Salad with Strawberries, Candied Pecans,

Gorgonzola and Vinaigrette Dressing Smoked Tri-Tip & Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo Green Beans with Lemon, Garlic & Saute’ed

Mushrooms Dinner Rolls & Dessert

$30 per person pre-paid

$35.00 at the door

Raffle donations provided by Elk’s members and local Livermore businesses:

First Street Ale House; Garre’ Winery; Vine Cinema; Zephyr; Olive Oil

Pantry; Cattlemen’s; Las Positas Golf Course and many more.

RSVP by February 12th

Livermore-Pleasanton Elks Lodge #2117 940 Larkspur Drive, Livermore CA 94551

925-455-8829