VA Palo Alto Rural Mobile Medical Outreach Team @ Pleasanton Library

Veterans, families, and caregivers are invited to come meet with medical professionals and benefits counselors for free examinations, consultations, and referrals.

Please bring proof of military service document (DD-214) and list of current medications.

For assistance or questions prior to the event, please contact Pleasanton Library.

Thursday, November 21, 2019

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Pleasanton Public Library, 400 Old Bernal Ave., Pleasanton, CA, 94566

Library, General

Julie Eseltine – 925-931-3400 x4

Click Here

Veterans Resources Online

Click Here

