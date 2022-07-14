VA Mobile Medical Outreach Team To Visit Pleasanton Library

Pleasanton Library will host the VA Palo Alto Mobile Medical Outreach team to facilitate examinations, consultations, and referrals for enrolled veterans. The drop-in event will run from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Monday, July 25, in front of the library located at 400 Old Bernal Avenue.

Veterans uncertain of their benefits eligibility are encouraged to visit as requirements have changed, and VA health care may complement current medical coverage. VA representatives will provide information to veterans, spouses, caregivers, family members, and survivors and assist with veteran enrollment for VA care.

Veterans should bring military discharge papers (Form DD-214) and a list of current medications. Those who need to obtain proof-of-service documents prior to the event can find instructions at the VA website https://www.va.gov/records/get-military-service-records/. Call the library information desk, 1-925-931-3400 x4 or email [email protected] for help.

Since 2013 Pleasanton Library has been a member of Veterans Connect @ the Library, a statewide outreach to veterans, supported in in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.