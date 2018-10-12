Unity Day Celebration on Danville Town Green

The Town of Danville invites local youth, families, and residents to wear orange and head to the Danville Town Green on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, from 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. for a downtown Unity Day Celebration.

Unity Day is a national movement designed to call attention to the ongoing issues of bullying, hate, and intolerance. Danville Police Department School Program Coordinator Lauren Brown said she is hopeful that the community will come together and join their voices in this effort.

‘Come and help us shine a light on bullying,’ Brown said, ‘and help us show a community that stands for kindness, acceptance, and inclusion.’

This year’s event will take place at the Danville Town Green, 420 Front Street. Activities include Arts & Rec on the Go, Resource tables from local community partners, and a collective art project for anyone to add to. Wear orange to show your support and come down to the Town Green on October 28.

For more information, contact School Program Coordinator Lauren Brown at (925) 314-3715 or lbrown@danville.ca.gov.