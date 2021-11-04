Two Thanksgiving Week Art Opportunities for Young People at the Bothwell

Livermore Arts will be starting off the Thanksgiving festivities with creative art days for Thanksgiving Break. They offer not one, but two (2) arts opportunities for young people in the community next month. Both Thanksgiving Art at the Bothwell and Thanksgiving Art – LEGO Days are three (3) day camps that will take place November 22 through 24. Both of these exciting camp opportunities will kick off the holiday
week and will take place at the Bothwell Arts Center in Livermore.
Thanksgiving Art at the Bothwell will showcase innovative, creative art lessons taught by experienced, professional artists. Many different art media will be used at this three-day camp, with a wide-range of skill-building, age-appropriate lessons: watercolor, acrylic, collage, mixed
media, clay, chalk, charcoal, and pencil. Multiple 2-Dimensional and 3-Dimensional art projects will be created using canvas, paper, sculpture, fabrics, and more. The Bothwell Arts Center has a casual and relaxed atmosphere, packed with materials and creativity, the perfect start to the Thanksgiving holiday before family and friends arrive.
Thanksgiving Art – LEGO Days is art at the Bothwell, with a LEGO twist! At this fun three-day Thanksgiving break art camp, kids will: build a group LEGO “set” on Day One, using collaboration, design, and imagination. Day Two, they will break out the art supplies and draw
the LEGO set, adding to their design for an individual and creative touch. Day Three the kids will use paints to bring their Lego creation to colorful life. This LEGO and art camp is a unique and creative way to expand a child’s 2-D and 3-D awareness, build art skills, and work
collaboratively as well as individually.
The more that is shared about the arts with young people, the more beautiful our world becomes. Livermore Arts is fortunate to have a robust and experienced group of professionals, artists, actors, teachers, and others who are eager to share their knowledge through our community outreach programs, such as our art camps. Livermore Arts and the Bothwell are also carefully following all safety measures to keep the children and teachers healthy while having fun and learning art skills. The Bothwell will be continually sanitized and rules will be enforced to assure the safety of all participants. Both camps have very limited enrollment in keeping with current Alameda County restrictions. To enroll a child, please visit www.LivermoreArts.org.