Tuxes & Tails Fundraising Gala this Saturday Night

I’m super excited that Tri Valley Animal Rescue asked me to Emcee this years Tuxes & Tails Gala, Saturday, February 9th at Castlewood Country Club in Pleasanton.

This Oscar-Themed event features a Red Carpet, Dinner, Live and Silent Auction.

How fancy do you want to be? Tuxes are optional but please, no denim!

Buy your tickets here.

Some of the Live Auction items.

TVAR is a predominately staffed by Volunteers, they don’t have their own facility, but still manage to save over 1,000 animals every year!

I hope to see you there.