Tuxes & Tails Fundraising Gala this Saturday Night

I’m super excited that Tri Valley Animal Rescue asked me to Emcee this years Tuxes & Tails Gala, Saturday, February 9th at Castlewood Country Club in Pleasanton.
This Oscar-Themed event features a Red Carpet, Dinner, Live and Silent Auction.
How fancy do you want to be? Tuxes are optional but please, no denim!
Some of the Live Auction items.
TVAR is a predominately staffed by Volunteers, they don’t have their own facility, but still manage to save over 1,000 animals every year!
I hope to see you there.
- Mel McKay