Tri Valley Writers To Host A Workshop

Join Tri-Valley Writers January 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Four Points by Sheraton, 5115 Hopyard Road in Pleasanton, as we present a “Workshop A La Carte.” Writers have questions; Tri-Valley Writers has answers.
Have you poured your heart and soul into a draft of your novel, or spent November writing 50,000 words for NaNoWriMo, and now have no idea about the next step? Do you want to write a short story but aren’t sure your plot has an arc? Are you stuck on research, or unsure that your imaginary world is convincing? Perhaps you have questions about self-publishing. Attendees will choose three of the five discussions offered, each led by the experienced and published authors of Tri-Valley Writers. Topics include:
The Tri-Valley Branch of the California Writers Club (CWC) hosts the meeting. Reserve and pay online starting December 20, 2021, at https://www.trivalleywriters.org. Reservation deadline: Wednesday, January 12, 2022. No walk-ins. Fees for CWC adult members are $14; nonmembers, $18. CWC student members (ages 14-22), $6; student nonmembers, $10. Tri-Valley Writers is committed to ensuring all attendees’ health and safety and will abide by all Alameda County safety requirements.
The CWC Tri-Valley Branch invites writers of all genres and experience levels to learn about the craft at monthly meetings. For more information about the CWC Tri-Valley Branch, contact Deborah ‘Jordan’ Bernal at [email protected] or visit http://www.trivalleywriters.org.