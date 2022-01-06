      Weather Alert

Tri Valley Writers To Host A Workshop

Join Tri-Valley Writers January 15, 2022,  at 2:00 p.m. at Four Points by Sheraton, 5115 Hopyard Road in Pleasanton, as we present a “Workshop A La Carte.” Writers have questions; Tri-Valley Writers has answers.

Have you poured your heart and soul into a draft of your novel, or spent November writing 50,000 words for NaNoWriMo, and now have no idea about the next step? Do you want to write a short story but aren’t sure your plot has an arc? Are you stuck on research, or unsure that your imaginary world is convincing? Perhaps you have questions about self-publishing. Attendees will choose three of the five discussions offered, each led by the experienced and published authors of Tri-Valley Writers. Topics include:

  • What to Ask When Hiring an Editor
  • Research Resources and When Enough is Enough
  • Story Arc: Building a Strong Foundation
  • ABC’s of Self-Publishing
  • Using the Five Senses for Impact

The Tri-Valley Branch of the California Writers Club (CWC) hosts the meeting. Reserve and pay online starting December 20, 2021, at https://www.trivalleywriters.org. Reservation deadline: Wednesday, January 12, 2022. No walk-ins. Fees for CWC adult members are $14; nonmembers, $18. CWC student members (ages 14-22), $6; student nonmembers, $10. Tri-Valley Writers is committed to ensuring all attendees’ health and safety and will abide by all Alameda County safety requirements.

The CWC Tri-Valley Branch invites writers of all genres and experience levels to learn about the craft at monthly meetings. For more information about the CWC Tri-Valley Branch, contact Deborah ‘Jordan’ Bernal at [email protected] or visit http://www.trivalleywriters.org.

#Trending
Philanthropy Thursday: Mary Ann DeGrazia President of the Castro Valley Arts Foundation
The Box Officer: Licorice Pizza & Derek's Top 10 Movies of the Year
Tri Valley Writers To Host A Workshop
Sons in Retirement San Ramon Valley
Singers Wanted: Auditions for Valley Concert Chorale Jan. 14 and 24
Connect With Us Listen To Us On