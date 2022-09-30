101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Tri Valley Writers Meeting

Share
Tri Valley Writers Meeting
Stack of books education concept background, many books piles

Glenda Carroll will present “How the SF Bay Area Became a Character in the Trisha Carson Mysteries” at the Tri-Valley Writers October meeting. Learn how to make the setting play a key role in your stories.

Glenda is almost always in, on or under water – and writing about it. She swims, surfs and sails and for 19 years wrote a weekly sailing column with a focus on racing for the Marin Independent Journal. Her three Trisha Carson thrillers all involve open water swimming, leveraging her experience as the Open Water Chair for Pacific Masters Swimming for five years and as the point person for more than 25 open water swims ranging in length from 500 yards to 10K each season.

Join us on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Four Points by Sheraton, 5115 Hopyard Road in Pleasanton. Check-in begins at 1:30 p.m. There is a two-step RSVP &amp; Payment process:

1. An Email RSVP is REQUIRED at [email protected] by Friday, October
14, 2022
2. Payment is REQUIRED in advance at https://www.trivalleywriters.org/speaker-meeting-
registration-and-payment/
CWC adult members, $14; nonmembers, $18. CWC student members (ages 14-22), $6; student
nonmembers, $10.

Get more information here.

Recently Played

I HopeGabby Barrett And Charlie Puth
2:26pm
Late Night TalkingHarry Styles
2:23pm
Kings And QueensAva Max
2:20pm
Running Up That HillKate Bush
2:09pm
Love Me Like You DoEllie Goulding
2:05pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Philanthropy Thursday: Jen Lenard-Benson from Sunflower Hill
2

The Box Officer: Don't Worry Darling & All The Behind The Scenes Drama
3

Philanthropy Thursday: Sarah Schaefer from Museum on Main "Ghost Walk"
4

The Box Officer: Bros & The Munsters
5

Link Up For The Kids