Tri Valley Writers Meeting

Glenda Carroll will present “How the SF Bay Area Became a Character in the Trisha Carson Mysteries” at the Tri-Valley Writers October meeting. Learn how to make the setting play a key role in your stories.

Glenda is almost always in, on or under water – and writing about it. She swims, surfs and sails and for 19 years wrote a weekly sailing column with a focus on racing for the Marin Independent Journal. Her three Trisha Carson thrillers all involve open water swimming, leveraging her experience as the Open Water Chair for Pacific Masters Swimming for five years and as the point person for more than 25 open water swims ranging in length from 500 yards to 10K each season.

Join us on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Four Points by Sheraton, 5115 Hopyard Road in Pleasanton. Check-in begins at 1:30 p.m. There is a two-step RSVP & Payment process:

1. An Email RSVP is REQUIRED at [email protected] by Friday, October

14, 2022

2. Payment is REQUIRED in advance at https://www.trivalleywriters.org/speaker-meeting-

registration-and-payment/

CWC adult members, $14; nonmembers, $18. CWC student members (ages 14-22), $6; student

nonmembers, $10.

Get more information here.