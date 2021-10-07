Tri-Valley Writers Conference October 16, 2021

Please join the Tri-Valley Writers 2021 Writer’s Conference on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Four Points by Sheraton in Pleasanton. This will be a full-day event (8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.) on the art and business of writing. It will feature three tracks: Craft, Marketing, & Self-Publishing and New York Times bestselling author Rhys Bowen as the keynote speaker. Rhys is the New York Times bestselling author of two historical mystery series as well as the #1 Kindle bestseller In Farleigh Field and the international bestsellers Above the Bay of Angels and The Tuscan Child.
This conference is a great way to network with authors, marketers, and publishing innovators who share a passion for writing. The presenter lineup includes: Cara Black, Matthew Felix, Joey Garcia, Linda Lee, Laurie McLean, Jordan Rosenfeld, and Brooke Warner.
The day will include a continental breakfast, lunch, and a no-host reception with authors signing books. Don’t miss out, seating is limited. www.trivalleywriters.org