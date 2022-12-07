Tri Valley Writers Club Meeting

Stack of books education concept background, many books piles

Kymberlie Ingalls will present “Create a Relevant Marketing Plan” at the Tri-Valley Writers meeting on December 17, 2022.

Most writers like to write, and don’t like marketing, but to be successful as a writer, you must market yourself and your work. In her presentation, Kymberlie will explain the essential parts of doing this, including building a platform, focusing your efforts, and developing a flexible strategy while tackling your fear and self-doubt.

Kymberlie Ingalls is an award-winning essayist, editor, and author of memoir, opinion, and short fiction. Her books, Bridges: A Lifetime in Essay and 43, compile personal essay, social media, and memoir to address themes of grief, humanity, and the heart.

Join us on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Four Points by Sheraton, 5115 Hopyard Road in Pleasanton. Check-in begins at 1:30 p.m. Reservations are required at https://www.trivalleywriters.org/speaker-meeting-registration-and-payment, $14; nonmembers, $18. CWC student members (ages 14-22), $6; student nonmembers, $10.