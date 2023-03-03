Tri Valley Writers Club March Meeting

Credit: Alpha Image Library

Jim Azevedo will present “Indie Publishing: What's the Big Deal?” at the Tri-Valley Writers

March meeting. He will explain how the union of D2D and Smashwords created a self-

publishing juggernaut overnight, legitimized the indie author movement, and ensured that even

more writers will achieve their dreams of becoming published, globally distributed authors.

In the last 15 years, the book publishing industry witnessed not one, but two sea change events.

The first was the democratization of the industry, circa 2008. The second was the merger of the

two largest self-publishing platforms, Draft2Digital (D2D) and Smashwords, in March 2022.

Jim Azevedo is the Corporate Communications Manager at Draft2Digital, which acquired

Smashwords in 2022. Jim was the marketing director at Smashwords from August 2011 to

March 2022.

Join us on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Tri-Valley Writers’ new meeting location:

Las Positas College, room 2470 at 3000 Campus Hill Dr. in Livermore. Check-in begins at 1:30

p.m.

There is a two-step RSVP & Payment process:

1) email your RSVP to [email protected] by Thursday, March 16, 2023

2) Register at https://www.trivalleywriters.org/speaker-meeting-registration-and-payment/ CWC

adult members, $10; nonmembers, $12. CWC student members (ages 14-22), $5; student

nonmembers, $8.