Tri-Valley Robotics Team Holds Open House

Students Hold STEM-based Open House to Showcase 2020-21 accomplishments
Award-winning team focused on STEM education for high school-aged youth throughout the Tri-Valley area
Livermore, CA – System Overload Robotics announces their fall Open House to share STEM-related educational and team activities for high school-aged youth throughout the Bay Area. On Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 10am-1pm, System Overload Robotics will offer presentations and hands-on activities for the community and potential team members and mentors starting at 5 Rivers Aviation (700 Terminal Circle, Livermore, CA 94551) and then transitioning to its workshop space where multiple exhibits will be showcased and opportunities to join the team discussed.
“This team is truly an example of how perseverance pays off in both technical and leadership successes, even through a pandemic,” stated Dr. Phillip Weiss, the team’s Boy Scouts of America Explorer Post Advisor. “This team has worked together through virtual meetings and now in-person meetings to learn skills in many STEM and business-related areas. Students and mentors put in hundreds of hours to successfully complete at this level. System Overload Robotics and our sponsor, Robot Garden, are proud to represent Livermore and the Tri-Valley community in leading STEM education efforts for our youth.”
System Overload Robotics (FIRST® Robotics Competition Team #6059) is comprised of 20 students and mentors from throughout the Tri-Valley area. Chartered by the local makerspace community Robot Garden, the team meets all year but gets only eight weeks to design, build, and test a robot that performs multiple tasks all using the team’s own programming and manufacturing skills. Not only do the students design a robot, they also learn project management, mathematics, marketing, leadership and computer-aided design (CAD) skills along the way. Prior to this last pandemic-interrupted year, the team received regional recognition by qualifying in the Monterey Bay Regional FIRST® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Competition in 2019 subsequently competed in the invitation-only FIRST World Championship competition.
To learn more about the team or the September 18th Open House, you may contact them through email at [email protected] or by visiting their website at www.frc6059.com.