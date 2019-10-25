      Weather Alert

Tri-Valley Repertory Theatre presents The Fantasticks

There’s always time to remember this romantic fable about a boy, a girl, their two fathers and a love that grows with each season.

“Try To Remember” a time when this romantic charmer wasn’t enchanting audiences around the world. The Fantasticks is the longest-running musical in the world and with good reason: at the heart of its breathtaking poetry and subtle theatrical sophistication is a purity and simplicity that transcends cultural barriers. The result is a timeless fable of love that manages to be nostalgic and universal at the same time.

The Fantasticks is a funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two fathers who try to keep them apart. The narrator, El Gallo, asks the audience to use their imagination and follow him into a world of moonlight and magic. The boy and the girl fall in love, grow apart and finally find their way back to each other after realizing the truth in El Gallo’s words that, “without a hurt, the heart is hollow.”

 

 

 

Saturday, November 2 – Sunday, November 17

Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00 pm
Sundays at 2:00 pm

 

 

 

Purchase Tickets

 

 

 

The Fantasticks is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).
All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.
www.MTIShows.com

Firehouse Arts Center
4444 Railroad Avenue
Pleasanton, CA 
#Trending
Coffee Break
The KKIQ Cash Free Fall
Traffic
KKIQ Advertisers
Helping Your Hometown