Tri-Valley Haven’s Summer Advocacy Training

Tri-Valley Haven is conducting our annual summer volunteer training! Approved by the State of California, Tri-Valley Haven’s Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Training is considered a premier course of instruction in the field of counseling. The Haven’s next 70-hour volunteer training course will begin on Tuesday, July 12th, 2022. Classes will be held every Tuesday and Thursday evening from 6:30-10:15pm over Zoom.
Volunteers who successfully complete the training will be certified and required to volunteer one shift per month for a year. Candidates
must be at least 18 years of age, participate in a pre-training interview, and pay a $140 training fee (with $100 refunded post volunteer term). Applications are available on our website at trivalleyhaven.org. If you have questions, please contact our Communications Specialist,
Samantha, at [email protected]
At Tri-Valley Haven, our core mission is to intervene crises and advocate for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and homelessness. You can choose to field calls on the Crisis Line, be a part of SART (Sexual Assault Response Team) or assist at the Legal Clinic. You will
provide in-person or phone support to clients seeking help and advice. Tri-Valley Haven’s Volunteer Program provides satisfaction and fulfillment. The Haven thrives on its diverse mix of volunteers who work selflessly and tirelessly to offer a kind word, a helping hand or a warm hug. Whether you are fielding calls on the crisis line, advocating for survivors, taking care of children, distributing food or working at the Thrift Store, you are helping us build a world without poverty and violence. You do not have to undergo the 70+ hour training for volunteering at our thrift store or food pantry.