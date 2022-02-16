Tri-Valley Haven’s New Food Pantry Opens!

Tri-Valley Haven will open its new food pantry at 150 North L Street, Livermore on Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 to individuals and families in need. The TVH Food Pantry distributes free, healthy groceries to low-income Tri-Valley residents. Anyone in economic need is welcome to become a pantry client by filling out a brief, confidential application at the food pantry site. Every month, the Haven provides free groceries, fresh fruit and vegetables to well over 4,000 Tri-Valley residents.
Starting on Tuesday, February 22nd, the new food pantry hours are: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 1-5 PM; Wednesday from 1 – 7 PM; and Fridays and Saturdays from 12-4 PM. Tri-Valley Haven has seen a significant increase in need due to a rise in unemployment and high-priced rents, both exacerbated by the pandemic.
The new TVH Food Pantry is utilizing the “client choice” model. This model empowers food pantry clients, or guests, to pick food that is appropriate for their and their family’s dietary needs. Tri-Valley Haven will offer more fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy, eggs, etc. all free of charge to local residents in need. The pantry also offers more than groceries: we provide baby products, hygiene supplies, household items and more.
Tri-Valley Haven thanks all the amazing supporters who donated, making this new pantry a reality, especially Alan and Mary Burnham who spearheaded a January match campaign. If you did not get a chance to contribute, please consider donating at www.trivalleyhaven.org.
About Tri-Valley Haven: TVH is a nonprofit that helps survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, homelessness and poverty. We offer free shelter, housing services, counseling, case management, legal assistance, life skill classes, groceries, and more. We are a safe place for individuals who need to heal and to be protected before moving forward. For over four decades, Tri-Valley Haven has strengthened people’s lives, building a culture of personal empowerment for those who are most vulnerable. Tri Valley Haven seeks to build a more peaceful society, one person, one family, one community at a time. Together, we can build a world without violence.