Tri-Valley Haven’s Domestic Violence Support Group

Tri-Valley Haven is starting an in-person support group for survivors of domestic violence. It takes place at our Community Building located at 3663 Pacific Avenue in Livermore. The sessions will be conducted every Monday from 11AM – 12:30PM for eight weeks starting on Monday, May 23rd, 2022. Our weekly facilitated support groups are curriculum based along with open-ended discussions with peers and therapists in a safe and supportive environment.
For registration or any further questions, please email Olga at [email protected] or call Sharon at 925-449-5847 ext. 2607.
When privacy is required or desired, we offer one-on-one therapy sessions with licensed therapists for both adults and children, to address all domestic violence or sexual assault-related issues. Counseling sessions are initially free, and then available on a sliding scale. For private counseling inquiries, please call our Community Building at 925-449-5845 to begin the intake process. Our community building is open Monday – Friday from 9AM – 5PM.
Tri-Valley Haven offers a 24/7 crisis hotline that is available even on major holidays. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call 1-800-884-8119.