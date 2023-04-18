Tri-Valley Haven’s Denim Day Wed. Apr 16th

Tri-Valley Haven’s Sexual Assault Services Department is hosting a Denim Day photo contest across social media platforms.

Denim Day takes place on the last Wednesday of April (April 26) as a day of action and awareness in which people are encouraged to wear denim to combat victim blaming and educate others about sexual violence.



A competition for “ best denim look” where the winner will win a Starbucks gift card and coffee with Livermore Mayor John Marchand, Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown and Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez!



To participate, put your Denim Day Picture on social media (Facebook or Instagram) on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 and tag Tri-Valley Haven.

In 1999, the Italian Supreme Court horrendously overturned a rape conviction because of clothing. The justices felt that since the victim (18 Female) wore tight jeans, then she must have helped the person who raped her (45 Male) remove her jeans, thereby implying consent. Wear denim and tag us (@trivalleyhaven) in your photos for a chance to have coffee with Mayor Marchand, Mayor Brown and Mayor Hernandez. Winners will be announced at our Candlelight March in downtown Livermore on Friday, April 28th. #SAAM2023 #DenimDay

– Mel McKay