Tri-Valley Haven’s 5K/10K Pace for Peace is Saturday, October 2, 2021!

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Tri-Valley Haven will be hosting its
annual Pace for Peace 5K/10K Run/Walk on Saturday, October 2nd, 2021 at 8 am
starting at the Haven’s Community Building, 3663 Pacific Avenue, Livermore. To
register, please go to Tri-Valley Haven’s Events Page at
https://trivalleyhaven.org/event/pace-for-peace-2021/
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month which was established to raise
awareness and stop the violence. Domestic violence is a pattern of abusive behaviors
used by one individual intended to exert power and control over another individual in the
context of an intimate or family relationship. Each year, Tri-Valley Haven receives
approximately 4,000 calls for help. That is approximately 11 crisis calls every day, from
local survivors in need. All Pace for Peace proceeds go to Tri-Valley Haven programs to
serve local survivors and families fleeing domestic abuse.
Tri Valley Haven’s Pace for Peace has something for everyone, whether you are a
serious runner or out for a leisurely walk with friends and family to support a great
cause. Chip timing and finisher medals will be provided. Age group awards will be
presented. Refreshments are provided for the whole family. The Pace for Peace is a
great time for everyone!
If you are interested in volunteering at this event please contact our volunteer
coordinator, Shadab at [email protected]
*This event will be held in-person and will adhere to current CDC guidelines.
Tri-Valley Haven would like to thank our amazing sponsors Patelco Credit Union, Page
Mill Winery, Kaiser Permanente, Westamerica Bank, UNCLE Credit Union, Vintage
Real Estate and Jeffrey Stephens Insurance Services.