Tri-Valley Haven’s 25th Annual Pace for Peace

Join Tri-Valley Haven on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 8 am for a scenic 5K/10K run/walk through the Livermore Valley, along the Arroyo bike trail, through Robertson Park and out to the valley vineyards.

The Haven’s Pace for Peace has something for everyone, whether you are a serious runner or just out for a leisurely walk with friends

and family supporting a good cause! This event guarantees a good time for the entire family!

All proceeds will go to Tri-Valley Haven programs to help local individuals and families fleeing domestic abuse. To purchase individual or group tickets, please visit our website at www.trivalleyhaven.org.

In honor of the 25th anniversary, there will be awards, raffles, a bounce house and more! Mel McKay from KKIQ will be our legendary MC and will feature a Pace Playlist.

For sponsorship opportunities or event details, please email [email protected]