Tri-Valley Haven Volunteers Wanted

Tri-Valley Haven, a non-profit agency that serves survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, homelessness and poverty in the Tri-Valley area is seeking volunteers. The Haven is looking for dedicated, enthusiastic individuals who are interested in training to become sexual assault, crisis line, or legal clinic advocates. The 70-hour domestic violence and sexual assault volunteer training course will begin on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Classes will be held Tuesday and Thursday evenings over Zoom for approximately 10 weeks.
Volunteers who successfully complete the training will be certified and required to volunteer one shift per month for one year. Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older. Volunteer applications and advocacy descriptions can be found at www.trivalleyhaven.org. For more information, please contact Shadab, Volunteer Coordinator at (925) 449-5845 X2711 or [email protected].