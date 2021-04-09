Tri-Valley Haven Thrift Store – Shop or Donate!
A true treasure hunter’s delight awaits you at the new and improved Tri-Valley Haven Thrift Store. Tri-Valley Haven’s sparkling thrift store sells items at great prices and all proceeds go to Tri-Valley Haven programs! With beautiful recent upgrades like new flooring, lighting, racks and more, the Haven Thrift Store is clean, bright, stuffed full of amazing bargains, and ready to serve the community. You can benefit our services either by shopping here, or donating here. It’s a win-win proposition.
The Haven Thrift Store is located at 116 North L Street in Livermore California, 94550. The Thrift Store will be open for INDOOR Retail Tuesdays – Saturdays 10:00am to 5:00pm. (Closed on Sundays and Mondays).
**Donations hours: Tuesday mornings 10:00am to 12:00noon ONLY.
To contact the store by phone, please call (925) 449-1177, or click here to get to their website.