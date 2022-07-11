Tri-Valley Haven Thrift Store – Gently Used Clothing & Items Needed

Tri-Valley Haven’s Thrift Store, located at 116 North L Street in Livermore, is open every day from 10:00am to 5:00pm. The thrift store needs donations especially gently used clothing and houseware items such as home décor and kitchen supplies.

Donations are accepted via the side gate on Railroad Avenue every Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11am to 1pm and Saturdays from 11am to 3pm.

The thrift store accepts a myriad of clothing from baby clothes to bras to prom dresses! Refer to list below on specific items that we do and do not accept or contact Donna the Thrift Store Manager.

Accepted Items

• Clothing (hats, shoes, purses,

belts, scarves, etc.)

• Home Décor (throw pillows, wall

art, vases, figurines).

• Novels, CDs, DVDs, & Records

• Complete Puzzle Games

• Pots & Pans, Dishes, Kitchen

Utensils, Baking Pans

Not Accepted Items

• Baby products of any kind

• Electronics

• Bicycles

• Workout Machines

• Large Appliances

• Ceiling Fixtures

• Tupperware

• Textbooks or Magazines

• Office furniture or supplies

(printers, scanners, fax

machines).

All proceeds from Tri-Valley Haven’s Thrift Store go to the Haven’s programs! Donating to our store is a win-win, you can drop off items you no longer use and it will benefit our services. Additionally, clients in our shelters receive vouchers to shop at the store for free for themselves and their children. People in need of clothing can visit our food pantry to fill out a clothing voucher form which is conveniently located next door at 150 North L Street, Livermore.

To contact the store, call (925) 449-1177 or email the Thrift Store Manager at [email protected] Please call ahead if you have items such as furniture to see if the store has the capability to accept your donation, thank you!