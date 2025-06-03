Tri-Valley Haven Launches 2025 Backpack Drive to Support Local Students

Tri-Valley Haven is excited to announce the commencement of its annual Backpack Drive to support students in Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin, and neighboring Tri-Valley communities. Running from Monday, June 2 through Friday, July 18, the drive encourages donations of pre-filled backpacks for students from preschool through high school.

“Each year, our community’s generosity allows us to provide more than 600 backpacks to students in need,” said Carla, Director of Homeless Services at Tri-Valley Haven. “These supplies do more than prepare students for school—they help build confidence and spark excitement for learning.”

Suggested items include:

• Preschool/Kindergarten: Pencils, crayons, markers, scissors, glue sticks, hand sanitizer.

• Elementary School: Pencils, ruler, binder, spiral-bound notebooks.

• Middle School: Index cards, pens, highlighters, Post-it notes, correction fluid.

• High School: Scientific calculator, subject dividers, mechanical pencils.

Donations can be dropped at Tri-Valley Haven’s Community Building located at 3663 Pacific Avenue, Livermore, CA, Monday through Friday between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

For those interested in volunteering, opportunities are available to assist in assembling backpacks and distributing them to students. Volunteers must complete an application, which can be found on Tri-Valley Haven’s website.

For more information, including detailed supply lists and volunteer applications, please visit

https://trivalleyhaven.org/back-to-school/ or contact Carla at (925) 449-5845 or via email at

[email protected].