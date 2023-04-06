Tri-Valley Haven Is Holding Their Annual Student Art Contest

For Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, Tri-Valley Haven is hosting an art contest focused on the theme of Safe Homes, Safe Families. We invite students to create original designs using this theme as inspiration! Designs can include positive messages about healthy relationships, consent & empowerment, or keeping individuals safe from violence. First place winner will receive a $100 Amazon gift card & commemorative t-shirt, second place winner will receive a $50 gift card, and third place winner receives a $25 gift card! The winning design will be printed on commemorative t-shirts for Tri-Valley Haven’s Pace for Pace 5K/10K race on Saturday, October 7th, 2023 starting at 8 AM!

Eligibility and Guidelines: Entries will be accepted from students in grades 6th-12th. The maximum size for artwork is 11 x 17 and the artwork must be original (no digital graphics). Submissions open April 3rd and close April 27th – artwork can be dropped off at our community building at 3663 Pacific Avenue during weekdays until 5 PM.

For questions, please call our community building at 925-449-5845 x 2703