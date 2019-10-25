Tri-Valley Haven Holiday Program Family Sign Ups
Christmas Sleigh With Bag, Sledge Sack Full Of Letters, Xmas Kids Mails, Wishes List Delivery To Santa Claus For Present Gifts Toys
Tri-Valley Haven’s Enrolling Families for Holiday Food & Gifts!
Tri-Valley Haven’s Holiday Program helps survivors of domestic and sexual violence, low income and homeless families celebrate the holidays by providing them with gifts and food. Registration for TVH’s Thanksgiving food distribution & December food and gift giveaway will occur at the Haven’s Food Pantry, 418 Junction Avenue, Livermore on the following days and times:
- November 6th, 12th and 13th from 1-4pm
- November 8th and 15th from 12-3pm
- November 7th and 14th from 1-6pm
To qualify for the program, families and individuals must be in economic need and live in the Tri-Valley area (Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin or Sunol). Please bring a valid I.D. with you to registration and provide proof of residency (a bill with your address on it) if your ID does not list a Tri-Valley address.
The Haven relies heavily on the support from our local Tri-Valley community to make this event successful. If you would like to support TVH’s Holiday Program please contact Christine at Tri-Valley Haven at Christine@trivalleyhaven.org or (925) 667-2707. Thank you!
November 6-14th @ 1:00 pm
– 4:00 pm
Tri-Valley Haven
3663 Pacific Ave
Livermore, CA