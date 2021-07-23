Tri-Valley Haven Annual Backpack Distribution 2021

Tri-Valley Haven will be distributing backpacks pre-filled with school supplies to
Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin students in need. Distribution will take place on
August 4, 2021 at 10AM until supplies last. Tri-Valley Haven will be distributing
backpacks at two locations this year: at our Food Pantry, 418 Junction Avenue in
Livermore and at Lynnewood United Methodist Church, 4444 Black Avenue in
Pleasanton (Please park across the street at the aquatics center). We will provide one
backpack per child, up to three backpacks per family while supplies last. Backpacks will
be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.
Tri-Valley Haven will also provide nine scientific calculators for AP Math students only
available upon request. Please pickup calculators at our Community Building, 3663
Pacific Avenue, Livermore. Please call ahead for availability. For more information,
please contact Ralph at Tri-Valley Haven Homeless Services at 925-449-5845 Ext.
2702. Get more information here.