Tri-Valley Conservancy’s 2020 Annual Livermore Valley UNCORKED Celebration!
Thursday, April 16th, 2020 at 6:00 pm-8:30 pm
UNCORKED is a local wine competition consisting of wines made from grapes grown only in the Livermore Valley American Viticultural Area (AVA). Local wineries are invited to submit their wines based on the criteria. There are two rounds of judging and 12 wine categories. The first consists of a cohort of experienced local winemakers who blind taste/screen the submitted wines over a 3-day consecutive period. The selected wine then moves forward to the medal round. Next, professional judges of various wine industry backgrounds blind taste and decide the awards given to each wine. These medal-winning wines are held secret until the UNCORKED Celebration on April 16th where they are revealed, along with Best in Class, Best Red, White, Rose, and Best in Show. Our MC’s this year will be Tim Sbranti and Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty.
2020 Medal Round Judges include Randy Caparoso, Rich Cook, Steve Ferree, Jim Gordon, Laura Ness, and Fred Swan.
Unlimited wine tasting
Delicious hors d’ oeuvres & desserts by Beets Hospitality
Meeting the winemakers and growers
Helping preserve more land via Tri-Valley Conservancy’s Land Programs
Check out photos by Mike White from our 10th Annual UNCORKED Celebrations in 2019 HERE.
For questions about UNCORKED or advertising opportunities in the Official 2020 Livermore Valley UNCORKED Wine Guide or custom sponsorship options, please contact Events Program Manager Georgie Saucedo at 925-449-8706 or gsaucedo@trivalleyconservancy.org