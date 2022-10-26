Tri Valley Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Carving a tasty Thanksgiving roast turkey

Thanksgiving Dinner is being provided for anyone needing a place to go on Thanksgiving Day. The 8 th Annual Dinner is sponsored and supported by a coalition of churches, community organizations and businesses in the Tri-Valley area.

The dinner serves seniors, military, veterans, singles and anyone in need in the Tri-Valley community. Join us for a traditional sit-down dinner, served at your table (no standing in lines, no paper plates). Dinner is free and reservations are not necessary. In addition to a wonderful meal, there will be entertainment.

The location is St. Raymond Catholic Church, Moran Hall, located at 11555 Shannon Ave, Dublin, CA Dinner will be served from noon to 4pm.

TO VOLUNTEER: by donating food and supplies or Cook a Turkey, go to www.TVC-Thanksgiving.com.