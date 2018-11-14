Tri-Valley Community Outreach Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving Dinner is being provided by the Tri-Valley Community Outreach Committee for anyone needing a place to go on Thanksgiving Day. The 7th Annual Dinner is sponsored and supported by a coalition of churches, community organizations, and businesses in the Tri-Valley area.

The dinner serves seniors, military, veterans, singles and anyone in need in the Tri-Valley community. Join us for a traditional sit-down dinner, served at your table (no standing in lines, no paper plates).

Dinner is free and reservations are not necessary. In addition to a wonderful meal, there will be entertainment and children’s activities, such as storytelling and face painting. Transportation will be provided if needed by calling (925) 829-8956.

The location is St. Raymond Catholic Church, Moran Hall, located at 11555 Shannon Ave, Dublin, CA (across from the Shannon Center). Dinner will be served from noon to 4:00 pm.

To volunteer by donating food and supplies or Cook a Turkey, go to the website.

Contact Information:

Chairman – Janet Songey, 925-829-8956 janet_songey@yahoo.com

Ken Mano – 925-846-4381, kenmano@comcast.net