Come and meet with representatives from the University of California and California State University campuses, as well as community college representatives, private and out-of-state colleges, technical schools, military and ROTC programs and apprenticeships! No pre-registration is required. All grade levels and parents/guardians are encouraged to attend!

Monday, October 22, 2018 at 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Amador Valley High School

1155 Santa Rita Rd., Pleasanton