Tracy Animal Services Presents A “FUNdraiser”

This year, we are coming back on Friday May 19th from 10am to 1pm to the fun filled event with Jordan’s Way! We have a $50,000 goal that will help us cover a years’ worth of medical and behavioral costs for shelter pets in need!

We CANNOT do this without your help!

We are looking for participants (teams or individuals) on the day of the event to help with challenges while raising awareness and money for the cause.

Please RSVP to [email protected] if you are interested in volunteering your time to help us accomplish this much-needed goal!

***All donations are tax deductible via the 501(c)3: Friends of the Tracy Animal Shelter***