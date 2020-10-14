      Weather Alert

Track Your Ballot & All The Voting Information You Need for Election Day 2020!

I signed up to track my ballot! It’s so cool. I loved knowing every step my ballot took to get to me. I will know every step it takes back to Election Officials too, thanks to Where Is My Ballot!

Important Dates and Information:
Election day is Nov. 3
Registration deadlines
Online: Oct. 19
By mail: Postmarked by Oct. 19
In person: Nov. 3
Absentee ballot deadlines
Request: Oct. 27
Return by mail: Postmarked by Nov. 3
Return in person: Nov. 3 by 8:00 p.m.
Early voting
Oct. 5 – Nov. 2, but dates and hours may vary based on where you live. Find out more here on the Secretary of State’s website. 

Additional information
You can also register and vote on Election Day.

Please make your voice heard. VOTE!

