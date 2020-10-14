Track Your Ballot & All The Voting Information You Need for Election Day 2020!
The word VOTE stamped on card stock hanging from old twine and clothes pins over a rusty vintage background.
I signed up to track my ballot! It’s so cool. I loved knowing every step my ballot took to get to me. I will know every step it takes back to Election Officials too, thanks to Where Is My Ballot!
Important Dates and Information:
Election day is Nov. 3
Registration deadlines
Online: Oct. 19
By mail: Postmarked by Oct. 19
In person: Nov. 3
Absentee ballot deadlines
Request: Oct. 27
Return by mail: Postmarked by Nov. 3
Return in person: Nov. 3 by 8:00 p.m.
Early voting
Additional information
You can also register and vote on Election Day.
Please make your voice heard. VOTE!