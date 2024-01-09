101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Top 10 Health Benefits Of A 'Dry January'

Is it really dry January if you had champagne at midnight? I guess I don’t care, cause I’m still drying out the rest of this month!

  1. Improved Sleep: Alcohol disrupts sleep cycle, leading to poor-quality sleep.
  1. Better Skin: Alcohol dehydrates skin, causing dullness and dryness.
  1. Weight Loss: Cutting out alcohol helps lose weight and make healthier food choices.
  1. Mental Health Boost: Alcohol is a depressant that contributes to depression and anxiety.
  1. Healthy Liver: A break from alcohol allows the liver to recover and improve liver enzymes.
  1. Increased Energy: Without alcohol, energy levels can increase.
  1. Clearer Mind: Abstaining from alcohol can lead to greater mental clarity.
  1. Reduced Risk of Disease: Less alcohol consumption lowers the risk of various diseases.
  1. Improved Digestion: Alcohol can disrupt digestion, so a month without it improves gut health.
  1. Stronger Immune System: Alcohol weakens the immune system, but a break can strengthen it.

