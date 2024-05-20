101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

Those Wild and Crazy “Kids” are Back!

Welcome back New Kids on the Block!  After 11 years we finally have new music from this iconic boy band, yay!  They are far from “kids” anymore and not “new” on the block, but WHO CARES!  Their new album “Still Kids” KILLS it!  Watch the “Kids” video, I love it!  You’ll find out some fun new tidbits about the band on this story:

Their tour starts in June.  They’ll be at Shoreline July 3rd.  What a party that will be!!  Rock on KIDS!  🙂

–Mark Davis

 

