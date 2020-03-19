There Are Numerous Ways to Listen to KKIQ to Get Updated Coronavirus Information
We want to make sure that you know all the different ways to listen to KKIQ so you can stay updated on local coronavirus information. Our on-air people are still here for you, and be assured that we are utilizing the suggestions of the CDC to keep them safe. But we also realize that we need to keep our hometown up to date with what is going on.
You’re probably not driving as much, so we want to give you the different ways to listen.
- You can listen on an FM radio.
- You can stream us at KKIQ.com.
- You can listen to us on any smart speaker.
- You can stream us at radio.com.
- You can stream us at IHeartradio.
- You can stream us at Tune-in.
Be assured that we will keep you updated with what is going on locally along with entertaining you with Today’s Best Mix!