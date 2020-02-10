The Youth Musical Theater Company presents “The Music Man”

Youth Musical Theater Company (YMTC) presents “The Music Man,” opening Sat., March 7, at the El Cerrito Performing Arts Theater, 540 Ashbury Ave. Its run consists of three performances March 7, 13, 14 at 7:30 p.m.; March 8, 14, 15 at 2:00 p.m.
“The Music Man” is the story of Harold Hill, who uses his wit and charm to con small towns by posing as a music teacher selling instruments to organize boys’ bands. However, when he gets to River City, Iowa, there’s one person he can’t fool-the sharp librarian and piano teacher Marian Paroo-and a classic love-at-first-fight story ensues. Winner of six Tony Awards and family-friendly, “The Music Man” will feature a full, live 26-piece orchestra.
“The Music Man” features a cast and crew of over 40 performing arts students ages 12-21. They work as actors, musicians, and technical theater apprentices. They are led by a team of professional directors and designers.
Purchase Tickets Here and at the door before curtain. Ticket prices are $16-32, with discounts for students, seniors, military, teachers, and groups. YMTC offers one “pay-what-you-can” performance on Friday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m. when seats will be offered for cash-only at the box office.
About YMTC (Youth Musical Theater Company)
YMTC provides exceptional training to young theater artists through the production of exceptional musical theater. The company brings together the Bay Area’s most talented and dedicated young singer/actors with professional directors, designers, and musicians. They take on challenging, sophisticated musical and dramatic themes, and productions are always accompanied by a full, live orchestra.