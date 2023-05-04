The Village Theatre and Art Gallery Is Hosting Its 13th Annual Juried Exhibit

Calling all artists!

The Village Theatre and Art Gallery hosts its 13th annual juried exhibit. The theme is the art of a story and submissions will close on May 22. There is a $30 fee for entry.

The Town seeks artists to submit original artwork for its 13th Annual Juried Art Exhibition: The Art of a Story. Books have the power to transport us to far away lands, real and make believe. We want to see these literary arts manifested into original visual arts. Show us your visual interpretation of your favorite place in a story (fiction or non-fiction). We want to see the wonderful literary world as it has been interpreted through the lens of an artist. Or, submit original designs of altered books and book pages that you have used to create unique designs and sculptures made from books and pages from books.

Mixed media is accepted—so long as it is book themed or inspired. This exhibit runs from June 9-September 30, 2023 with an opening reception on June 9. If accepted into the exhibit, artists will be notified by May 26 and artwork will need to arrive by June 5.

Original Artwork only—no replicas of exact artwork from books. Show us your interpretation of a place in a story—or original sculpture/ mixed media/collage made from repurposed books and/or book pages.

Here is the link to apply, and where all of the info can be found: CaFÉ (callforentry.org)