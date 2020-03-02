The Valley Concert Chorale – Celebrate the Night: Dreams, the Moon and Stars

Celebrate the Night: Dreams, the Moon and Stars
Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 3:00pm
Our Savior Lutheran Church
Featured songs include Johannes Brahms’ O Schone Nacht, Eric Whitacre’s Sleep; Daniel Elder’s Three Nocturnes; Morten Lauridsen’s Sure on this Shining Night;Stephen Foster’s Beautiful Dreamer; Harline/Washington’s When You Wish Upon a Star; Mercer/Mancini’s Moon River; and pianist Daniel Glover featured in Ludwig van Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata.
Advance tickets may be ordered by visiting the Chorale’s website, or by calling the Chorale’s information number at (925) 866-4003 to order tickets.
More information about the Valley Concert Chorale is available at the website, or by calling the general information line at (925) 866-4003.
About Valley Concert Chorale
For over 50 years, the Valley Concert Chorale has been the Tri-Valley’s premier chorus. Under the direction of John Emory Bush, the Chorale has offered a variety of musical performances to serve the diverse musical tastes of its audiences.
Valley Concert Chorale’s mission is to engage audiences in the transforming power of music by sharing their passion and joy in live performance. They are dedicated to excellence in singing choral music of all genres, nurturing the next generation of singers, and supporting musical endeavors in the Tri-Valley community.