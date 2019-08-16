      Weather Alert

The Tri-Valley’s Amazing Wildlife

Armchair Travelers, a monthly program, will take place at the Livermore Public Library Civic Center on Thursday, September 12th, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Ray Rychnovsky will present “The Tri-Valley’s Amazing Wildlife.” Ray will share photographs of egrets, herons, hawks, deer, ducks, and other animals he has observed at Shadow Cliffs, Stoneridge Creek Park, and other locations. Ray’s presentation will highlight the diversity of wildlife to be found right here in the Tri-Valley.

Adults are invited to this free program on the second Thursday of each month in the Storytime Room of the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Avenue, Livermore.

