The Top New Dating Trends for 2021 Include “Apocalypsing,” “Maskerading,” and “Fauci-ing”

The dating app Plenty of Fish puts out an annual list of dating trends they expect to see more of next year.  And a few of the trends on their 2021 list have to do with COVID.  Here are 11 dating trends they expect to see more of next year . . .

1.  Fauci-ing.  Declining to date someone because you don’t feel they’re taking the pandemic seriously enough.

 

2.  Maskerading.  Where you PRETEND to care about masks and COVID-19, just so people will date you.

 

3.  Apocalypsing.  Treating every relationship like it’s your last, and getting too serious too quick.  A third of single people know someone who’s done it.

 

4.  Zoomlander-ing.  Like the movie “Zoolander”.  It’s people who won’t stop checking THEMSELVES out on camera when you’re on a Zoom date.

 

5.  Sanitizing.  This one isn’t a COVID thing.  It’s when you delete photos and wipe all evidence of past relationships from your social media.

 

6.  Endgame-ing.  Accidentally sending a racy photo or video to someone you’re dating.

 

7.  Folklore-ing.  Being so focused on fairytale romance that your expectations don’t match reality.

 

8.  Waldo-ing.  When someone only posts group photos on their dating profile, so it’s hard to tell which person they are.

 

9.  Stalk-blocking.  When you make all of your social media accounts private, so people who might want to date you can’t research you first.

 

10.  Bradying.  This one’s a dig on Tom Brady for changing teams.  It’s when you end a long-term relationship even though everyone says it’s a mistake.

 

11.  Hey and Pray.  When you play the numbers game on dating apps, and just spam a bunch of people with things like “hi” or “hey there.”  Two-thirds of women who use dating apps say it’s happened to them.

 

I’m not dating right now, and I’m so happy about that. All I need is my Dog, Nigel Winston III. If you are dating, have you encountered any of these?

