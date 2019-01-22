The Sixties at Fifty, Turbulence and Transformation, The San Ramon Valley in the 1960s

On January 26 the Museum of the San Ramon Valley will open its 2019 season with an exhibit that chronicles the 1960’s in the San Ramon Valley.

The 1960s brought us the war in Vietnam. It also brought us JFK, LBJ, landing on the moon and much more. Issues such as civil rights, the environment, worker’s rights, and women’s rights were beginning to move to the forefront of American’s minds. The San Ramon Valley was not immune to these changes. See how these and other events affected the Valley.

This once quiet idyllic farming community saw its population grow from 12,800 in 1960 to 28,000 in 1970. The Meese Ranch which we now know as Greenbrook became the first Planned Unit Development or PUD. This growth impacted schools in the valley. It drove the creation of the San Ramon Valley Unified School district, a tumultuous undertaking for the valley. John Baldwin School would open during this period. The migration from farming to suburbia was well underway.

Transportation was changing as old Highway 21 was to be replaced by 680, a new freeway connecting the valley with the greater bay area. The San Ramon Valley would never be the same.

Landing on the Moon, bell bottoms, leisure suits, The Summer of Love, and much much more are all part of The Sixties at Fifty.

Come and learn about these and many other events that helped shape what the San Ramon Valley is today.

The Sixties at Fifty at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley opening on January 26.

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is located at 205 Railroad Ave Danville CA 94526.

Our hours are Tuesday-Friday 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm, Saturday 10:00 am – 1:00 pm, and Sunday 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm.

For more information contact us at 925 683 3750 or visit our website at www.museumsrv.org