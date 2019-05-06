The San Ramon Art & Wind Festival, the BEST festival in the East Bay, is scheduled for Sunday and Monday, May 26- 27, 2019 in San Ramon’s Central Park, 12501 Alcosta Blvd. from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm both days.

This annual event will feature 150 fine arts and crafts vendors, entertainment on four stages, two major food courts, and a nonprofit/commercial alley. Kite flying demonstrations will be held by professional kite flying champions. Children will have a great time in the activity area and enjoy kite making at a special kite making room.

The Art and Wind Festival is pet-friendly and admission is always FREE.