The Run for Education San Ramon 2019
2019 Highlights! October 13th, 2019
New 5K Course Start! This year, we will be starting and ending adjacent to the beautiful new San Ramon City Center at Bishop Ranch (BR2700).
All 5K participants are Timed – This year, every 5K participant will receive their time, for the same low price. You don’t need to decide if you want to upgrade from 5K Fun to 5K Timed. You’ll receive your official 5K Time. You don’t need to look at your time if you don’t want to and we won’t tell anybody! We promise. 5K registration receives a long sleeve cotton T Shirt. (Quantities limited).
10K Course – Same Starting location as last year – Charlotte Wood. Pick up bus at BR2700 instead of Iron Horse. Race ends adjacent to San Ramon’s City Center at Bishop Ranch. 10K registration includes a high quality tech shirt. (Quantities limited).
Mini Run and Friendship Runs – Join us for these popular events on Saturday as part of our Health & Wellness Expo.
New 5K and 10K Courses USATF Certified!
Shirts and Medals – First 500 10K and first 5,000 5K participants will receive a commemorative medal.
Health & Wellness Expo, Spirit Stage, Mini and Friendship Runs are all back and better than ever! All will be held on Saturday, October 12 (Day before the Run for Education) at 2700 Camino Ramon and City Center at Bishop Ranch! Lots of Free Parking!